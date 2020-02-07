Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:19 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, Address and time redacted
Juvenile runaway, Information redacted
Criminal trespass, 2600 W. Highway 50, 12:54 p.m.
Possession of methamphetamine, 1600 Wheeler St., 9:37 p.m.
Thursday
Overdose, Address and time redacted
Sheriff
Wednesday
Juvenile problem, Address and time redacted
Non-injury accident, 1700 Road X, Neosho Rapids, 6:22 p.m.
Juvenile runaway, Information redacted
Thursday
Traffic stop, Road G and W. Highway 50, 12:25 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Burglary - Late report, 600 Woodland St., 5:17 p.m.
Fraud, 1600 Wheeler St., 5:47 p.m.
Theft- Late report, 500 Mechanic St., 6:41 p.m.
Thursday
Theft - Late report, 300 Sunnyslope St., 12:49 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
