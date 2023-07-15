A Texas man suffered serious injuries after he attempted to pass a semi in a no passing zone in Chase County Saturday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, eighteen-year-old Dylan Eugene Chastain of Saginaw, Texas, was heading eastbound on US Highway 50 in a 2015 Nissan Frontier when, at mile marker 326, about three-tenths of a mile east of the K-177 and US-50 junction, he attempted to pass a westbound semi.
The semi, a 2018 Freightliner, was driven by Mihail Wendt of Spring, Texas.
Chastain’s pickup entered the westbound lane where it collided with Wendt.
Chastain was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for his injuries. Wendt did not appear to have injuries.
