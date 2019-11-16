Courtney Smith and Edward Sargent Jr. of Hartford are parents of a son, Cooper Wayne Sargent, born Nov. 7 at Newman Regional Health. Cooper’s siblings are Spencer, Hunter, Carter and EllaMae Sargent.
Grandparents are Robert and Loretta Smith of Hartford, and Rodney and Robin Jackson of Neosho Rapids.
