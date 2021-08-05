Delbert George Maley, 75, Emporia, Kansas, died on July 31, 2021, at his home in Emporia.
On March 28, 1946, he was born to Kenneth Earl and Eileen Lenore Maley in Yates Center, KS.
After high school he served in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge he worked many jobs including 14 years at IBP in Emporia. Before retiring he worked as a corrections officer in Shawnee County.
On April 19, 1969 he married Shirley Young in Emporia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Murlin Maley; sister, Doris Marie Winn; and granddaughter, Christine Ashley Burdette.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; daughter, Vickie (Bob) Martin of Hamilton, KS; sons, Russell (Jackie) Burdette of Carroll, IA, John Robert Burdette Jr. of Emporia, KS, Steven (Dolcie) Maley of Americus, KS; his sister, Donna Earlene Schlotterbeck of Hamilton, KS; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will follow at Stringtown Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 9, 2021 at the funeral home.
