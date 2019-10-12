Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and State St., 8:09 a.m.
Warrant, E. 11th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 8:30 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Traffic stop, 500 W. 6th Ave., 11:37 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 1:57 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Non-injury accident, 900 Road 90, Olpe, 6:31 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Sheriff
Thursday
Theft - late report, by phone, 2:11 p.m.
Courts
Gregory Moellman, Homeless, Criminal trespass, Oct. 5
Ricardo Rames, 1337 Grand St., No driver’s license, failure to yield at stop sign, Oct. 5
Amanda B. Gutierrez, 914 Henry St., Allowing unlicensed driver to drive, OCt. 5
Avery J. Gutierrez, 914 Henry St., Driver’s license - violation of restrictions, headlights, Oct. 5
Venkatesan Gunasekaran, 1315 Merchant St., Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, Oct. 6
Jason W. Lyman, 316 Wilson St., No proof insurance, expired tag, Oct. 7
James T. Brown, 652 Road L, Olpe, Failure to yield at green light when turning, Oct. 7
Duane T. Iwert, 2202 W. 18th Ave., Obedience to and required traffic device, Oct. 7
Kenneth E. Roper, 916 Congress St., Right turn at intersection, Oct. 7
Yvonne N. Vazquez, 535 Sherman St., Suspended driver’s license, failure to stop at railroad crossing, Oct. 7
Joni L. Beemer, 505 Congress St., Speeding in school zone, no proof insurance, Oct. 8
Jose A. Santillana-Acevedo, 406 Rural St., Domestic violence - battery, Oct. 9
Maggie M. Cornelison, 1407 Center St., Minor in consumption, Oct. 9
Michael Diaz, 1622 Center St., Minor in consumption, Oct. 9
Trey Hamilton, 3601 W. 18th Ave., Minor in consumption, Oct. 9
Janet Harris, 522 Sherman St., Failure to stop, Oct. 10
Nelson G. Orellana, 615 E. South Ave., Expired driver’s license, careless driving, Oct. 10
Kim S. Bastian, 224 E. 6th Ave., Suspended driver’s license, no proof insurance, defective taillight, Oct. 10
Clinton J. Moody, 1302 Woodland St., Criminal restraint, Oct. 10
Johnathan H. Weber, 1230 Market St., Speeding, reckless driving, Oct. 11
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
