Emporia's Tyson facility continues to remain a focal point of the local outbreak of COVID-19 according to the latest cluster data released by Lyon County Public Health Tuesday evening.
Of the 215 local reported cases, there are 95 cases associated with the meat packing plant. Six of those cases are listed as recovered.
"We have been, and continue to, follow CDC guidelines throughout this situation," Tyson Communications Manager Liz Croston said in an email. "We are working closely with our local health officials."
Croston said all Tyson has been following extra protocols laid out by joint OSHA-CDC guidance to protect its employees from the virus. Employees have their temperatures checked upon arrival at the work facility each day. Face coverings are mandated and provided for all employees and additional cleaning has been implemented.
"We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more break room space," she said. "We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work. Our plant production areas are sanitized daily to ensure food safety, and we have significantly stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, especially in employee break rooms, locker rooms and other areas to protect our team members."
Simmons Foods have reported 15 positive cases and eight recoveries, Detroit Diesel has six active positive cases, while Hostess currently has four positive cases on record.
One local church, Heritage Pentecostal, was associated with seven cases — all recovered. However, Pastor Keith Abernathy told The Emporia Gazette last week that the data did not reflect the entire truth of the matter.
(2) comments
I wonder if what is done outside of work may come into play with the cases. Also, many people don't have internet, cable TV, read the newspaper, and/or speak English, so I wonder about a lack of information with some people. Think about it. Also, I don't know why they don't lay off the church, well, actually I think I know, but just because they are members of the church, it certainly doesn't mean that they attended church during the time the virus was active. Are they asking them about church membership, and then pinning it on the church in an attempt to help UnConstitutional Kelly limit religious freedom? Remember the first 2 + 1 that was associated with them when it came to the introduction of the "virus" into the community? They didn't say much about where they contracted it now did they? I think the "after work" and "actual church attendance during the LOCK DOWN" needs to be looked at versus the current finger-pointing. I noticed that the Hispanic population is being hit especially hard, so let's look at how that can be avoided in the future, and I am thinking that informing and educating in their first language might really help, and the families as well as the workers. Are the lockdowns really doing any good? A couple of microbiologists (and many other professionals) don't think so: https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/microbiologists-testing-shows-lockdowns-actually-harmful/
"WND.com" aka WorldNetDaily, or "WingNutDaily" is a tabloid for radical right wingers, not a credible source for news.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.