WICHITA — The Emporia State men could add any number of explanation to the list and not be wrong.
Craig Doty, however, insists that excuses aren’t an option.
Losing another starter to injury during practice earlier this week, the continually dwindling lineup for the Hornets kept things close for much of the first 30 minutes, but finished with a 71-61 loss at Newman, ESU’s seventh straight downfall.
“If we want to be excuse-driven, we’ll say that we’re missing four starters ... now,” Doty said. “That’s very difficult on a young team and probably no team in our conference could overcome missing four starters and still compete. If we want to be competitive, we stop talking about what we don’t have and we look at what we do have. Despite all of that adversity, we still should’ve won the game tonight. That’s where we’re at right now as a coaching staff and that’s what we’re trying to get through to our guys.
“It doesn’t matter what happens from a roster perspective. It matters how you respond to it and how you can play consistently. (We had) a team that could play really well for 25 minutes tonight and a team that looked lost for 15 minutes. I understand the stress that’s on them and I understand we have very limited bodies left, but we want to build a competitive team, so guys who view injuries as opportunities to step up. We saw it in doses tonight, we just didn’t see it long enough versus a senior-driven team.”
Newman had the lead from the first bucket of the game, while ESU struggled at the tip, making just one of its first five shots, adding four turnovers to the mix.
The Jets’ lead grew as high as nine, at 18-9, with less than 8:30 to play in the first half.
That’s when the Hornet defense dug in and kept Newman off the board long enough for ESU’s offense to find some footing, shaving six points off its deficit with a run. By halftime, the game had equalized at 25.
The score remained tight through the opening 10 minutes of the second half, with ESU taking a brief lead at 49-48 on a Duncan Fort 3-pointer with 7:38 left to play.
Thirty seconds later, Newman retook its lead and didn’t give it up the rest of the night, stretching it to 12 in the final minute.
Fort had a team-leading and career-high 16 points as well as eight rebounds.
“I thought that was a very inspired performance from Duncan,” Doty said. “Those are the things ... our problem is that Duncan is our first or second option right now and Duncan is an incredible fourth or fifth option. He rebounds, he defends, he does all the little things. Tons of stress put on Duncan to perform. I thought he stepped up to the plate tonight. I was proud of him and I think he’s showing other guys, as the only returner, that you can still play well despite adverse conditions.”
ESU finishes its road slate on Saturday at Central Oklahoma.
ESU 25 36 — 61
NU 25 46 — 71
Emporia State (10-15, 4-12): Fort 6-9 3-3 16, Thomas 6-11 0-0 13, Turner 4-14 3-4 12, Rottweiler 2-7 0-0 5, McGuire 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 4-10 3-5 11, Owens 0-4 1-2 1, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0.
Newman (9-17, 3-13): Blackmon 9-16 7-12 26, Davenport 8-15 2-2 19, Hereford 2-4 0-0 6, Allison 2-4 1-2 5, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Javorksy 2-7 0-0 5, Birnbaum 2-2 1-2 5, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3.
Three-pointers: ESU 5-26 (Fort 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Turner 1-7, Rottweiler 1-4, McGuire 1-3, Williams 0-4, Owens 0-3); NU 6-19 (Blackmon 1-1, Davenport 1-5, Hereford 2-4, WIlson 0-2, Javorsky 1-4, Johnson 1-3.
Rebounds: ESU 35 (2 with 8), Newman 38 (Blackmon 8); Assists: ESU 6 (Fort 2), NU 16 (Wilson 5).
