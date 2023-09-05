Larry Edward Stock, 83 of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Emporia surrounded by his family.
Larry was born August 29, 1940 in Marysville, Kansas the son of Edward and Cecillia (Turk) Stock. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1958 and then farmed with his Uncle Karl before serving in the Air Force from 1960 to 1964 stationed at Fort Wurtsmith in Oscoda, Michigan. After an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force Larry went to work as a Field Engineer for National Cash Register for 30 years, retiring in 1993. Larry was a member of the Christian Science Church, Flint Hills Antique Power Association, Bluestem Swingers Square Dance Club, Topeka Strato-Jets Square Dance Club, Northeast Kansas Callers Association, and Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion.
On July 9, 1961 Larry married Carol Louise Tebbutt in Marysville. She survives. Other survivors include: sons Kevin Stock of Emporia, Jerry Stock and wife Teresa of Claremore, Oklahoma, daughters Renee Blasi of Colwich, Kansas, Susan Conrade of Topeka, Kansas, grandchildren Ginny Samples, Nevik Stock, Brice Stock, Denise Juenemann, Conner Blasi, Rachel Blasi, Amanda Conrade, Brittany Barnes, Amber Petermann, Zachary Stock, Cody Stock and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jimmie L. Stock and Donald C. Stock and a daughter-in-law Brenda K. Stock.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 8, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Pastor Eddie Hosch of the Messiah Lutheran Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Cottonwood Cemetery west of Emporia. Military Honors by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Hills Antique Power Association and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
