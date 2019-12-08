Even as the incumbent MIAA Player of the Week lay on the court, favoring her right leg, the Emporia State women's basketball team knew it would have to keep it together.
Jessica Wayne had just tied the game with a putback layup, before an injury shelved her for the final five-plus minutes.
Yet the Lady Hornets hardly missed a beat.
ESU responded with a 9-0 run to take the lead for good in a 72-69 victory over the fifth-ranked Fort Hays State Tigers at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
It was Emporia State's first win over a ranked opponent this season after two losses during the early portion of the schedule.
"They just seem to have been rising to the occasion here of late," ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said of his team. "We hoped that we would be able to try to find a way to ... be able to beat a team that's considered an upper-tier team in the country. I think that we did some things in the game today that we learned from in the previous games, where we didn't make some of the same mistakes and we kept our composure a whole lot better during the course of this game.
"I just credit my players for being able to continue to grow and improve as a team and to be able to put themselves in position to be able to win a game like they did today."
The Tigers pounced early and often on Emporia State, shooting almost 70 percent in the first quarter and leading by as many as nine, but ESU knotted the score at 20 early in the second and didn't trail again until the second half. FHSU's Jaden Hobbs, after coming up empty on a few opportune looks in the second, scored eight consecutive points to flip the scoreboard again.
But Tre'Zure Jobe responded with five straight and the second-half roller coaster was well underway.
"Nobody lost their head, nobody got down," she said. "We know we've just got to get it back on the next possession."
After the strong start, ESU had quickly righted the ship and kept pace with a ranked Tigers team that had only suffered its first loss of the year earlier in the week.
"Hays came out ... they were very well prepared," Wynn said. "They had three days to get ready for us (so) at the start of the game, you knew they were going to be able to run their offense ... they're absolutely going to be ready to attack our zone. They did that and made shots when they had the opportunity to do it. They attacked our press. We told our players they're not going to sit back, they're going to attack you and they did that. I think as the game went on ... we just kept telling them ... the percentages are going to play out a little bit. They're not going to continue to make every shot all game long. Finally, it broke a little bit and our players got some opportunities, made a few shots, got a few stops ... then the game started to play out from that point on. I think our players just held it together and were able to make all the necessary plays that they needed to make."
There was 5:59 left on the clock when Wayne went up for a layup, missed, but got her only rebound and grimaced as she hit the floor during the scramble in the paint. She was helped off the court and didn't return.
That was the beginning of a stretch, however, where the FHSU offense went cold as the Tigers were 0-for-7 from the floor during the six-minute stretch that ESU flipped the scoreboard. That included a pair of blocked shots as the post combo of Laura Garcia Laffitte and Jalyn Harris held firm the middle of the court.
The two bigs combined to go 4-of-5 with 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
"Jalyn right there at the end, (I) just wanted to go with somebody that was going to try to be able to reach over the top and get a rebound in case one came her way," She was able to be aggressive in that moment and made a huge block, a huge steal and rebound in there. I've been on the middles of our defense really hard this whole last week. They have to be more aggressive, they have to play better and for that moment and at that point they finally did what we expect them to do."
"I just wanted to keep the energy up," Harris said. "My team was doing a great job, so I knew I had to come in and do the little things that we needed to ... get the win."
Jobe finished with a team-high 25 points, while Mollie Mounsey also had 12.
Wynn said he didn't believe Wayne's absence would be anything of a longterm nature, though with almost a month between MIAA games, it was a possibility she would sit out the next two games, both against NAIA level opponents.
Wayne's absence on Saturday, while startling to the stands, also didn't affect the outcome.
"Kali (Martin) steps into that void pretty easily as far as knowing what to do and where to be," Wynn said. "She plays super-hard. She's not as long and athletic as Jess, but she may make up for it in her effort, her energy and how she gets there. We may not be able to get the steals that Jess is able to provide, the deflections, those kinds of things, but we still did a good job of being able to rotate and cover the people who needed to be covered. She went down and somebody needed to step up and in that moment, it was Kali."
ESU improved to 7-2 and will host Bethany College on Monday and Missouri Valley College after the break before traveling to Washburn on January 4.
FHSU 20 12 18 19 — 69
ESU 18 20 11 24 — 73
Fort Hays State (6-2, 0-2): Page 0-4 0-0 0, Barbieri 1-1 1-2 3, Rolfs 11-19 0-0 28, Hobbs 3-7 6-8 14, Kennett 6-12 1-2 14, Mittie 1-4 0-0 3, Randall 2-6 3-4 7, Reither 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, McFarren 0-0 0-0 0.
Emporia State (7-2, 2-0): Laudan 1-7 2-2 4, Harris 2-3 2-2 6, Jobe 8-13 6-8 25, Wayne 3-11 0-0 7, Mounsey 3-10 3-4 12, Martin 0-3 4-4 4, Schultz 0-1 0-0 0, Handy 1-3 1-2 3, Sheats 3-4 0-0 7, Garcia Laffitte 2-2 1-2 5.
Three-pointers- FHSU: 10-27 (Page 0-2, Rolfs 6-11, Hobbs 2-6, Kennett 1-3, Mittie 1-3, Randall 0-1, Reither 0-1; ESU: 8-22 (Laudan 0-3, Jobe 3-3, Wayne 1-2, Mounsey 3-9, Martin 0-3, Handy 0-1, Sheats 1-1.
Rebounds- FHSU 30 (Barbieri 8), ESU 34 (Wayne 7); Assists- FHSU 18 (Hobbs 9), ESU 14 (Laudan 4).
Fouled Out- FHSU: Hobbs; ESU: Garcia Laffitte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.