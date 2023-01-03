A superintendent search is officially underway in Southern Lyon County USD 252, following a special meeting of the board of education this week.
Board members met Monday to discuss the search process for the position, which is being vacated by Superintendent Michael Argabright. He announced his retirement in December, effective June 30.
"The board met with the Kansas Association of School Boards to assist them in identifying superintendent candidates," said board president Emily Darbyshire in a written release. "The board would like to thank Dr. Agrabright for his 17 years of service and are eager to get the search process underway for a new superintendent. The board will be asking the community for input on the characteristics of the next candidate in the upcoming month."
