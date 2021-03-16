Bill Kenton Burris of rural Allen, KS passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 69. He passed peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Debra by his side.
Bill was born in Caney, KS on October 7, 1951 to John and Shirley Burris (Robison). The second oldest of 9 siblings, Bill spent his days helping on the family farm. This is where he discovered his love of agriculture. He graduated from Caney High School in 1970. On May 27, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart Debra Etter. They were married less than two months before he made the decision to join the Army Reserves.
In 1971, Bill and his wife moved to Americus, KS and later to a farmstead near Bushong, KS. Bill spent 13 years working for Tyson in Emporia, later taking a position with the Kansas Turnpike and retiring in 2011. Even with a full-time career, he and Deb were able to raise four children and begin their small cattle operation.
In the years following retirement, Bill spent his days doing what he loved the most farming and being with his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He loved trips to Branson and to Nebraska for Husker Harvest Days. He spent a majority of his time on the farm teaching his youngest son, Brian the ins and outs of the cattle business.
Bill is survived by his wife, Debra Burris (Etter); son, Eric (Jacque) Burris of Gig Harbor, WA; daughter, Amy (Tony) Tolles of Waynesville, MO; daughter, Sarah Burris of Allen, KS; and son, Brian (Adrienne) Burris of Allen, KS; eight grandchildren, Layla, Jessica, Casey, Shane, Elizabeth, Davie, Deacon, Piper and Carolyn; and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Betty Etter, and five siblings, John Burris, Jr., Stephen (Cheryle) Burris, Donna Miller, Cynthia Salgado, and Jeff (Jeanie) Burris.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law (Randall Etter), 3 brothers (David, Luther and Ralph Burris) and 1 beloved niece (Christina Furnas).
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia, Kansas. Pastor Garen Forsythe of the 12th Avenue Baptist Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Bushong Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Burris Memorial Fund to be used for his grandchildren’s education and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.