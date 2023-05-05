Warren Wayne Ireland of Emporia died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his
home. He was 90.
He served in the US Army, owned Wayne’s Plumbing and worked as a clerk at
the Madison Post Office.
A service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Blankley Cemetery with a Celebration of Life after at the Emporia American Legion Post 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.