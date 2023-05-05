Warren Wayne Ireland of Emporia died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his

home. He was 90.

He served in the US Army, owned Wayne’s Plumbing and worked as a clerk at

the Madison Post Office.

A service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Blankley  Cemetery with a Celebration of Life after at the Emporia American Legion Post 5.

