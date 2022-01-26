The Newman Regional Health Volunteers announced the installment of its 2022 executive board members during the group’s annual business meeting on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Congratulations to the following officers serving a 2-year term on the Newman Regional Health Volunteers Executive Board:
Lynn Lang, President
Jan McClendon, Vice-President
Mary Tholen, Treasurer
Vickie Dinkel, Assistant Treasurer
Cindy Paul, Secretary
Immediate Past President, Carolyn Hossfeld
“Even though we began our year late when we returned in March due to COVID, we accomplished much in 2021,” said Carolyn Hossfeld, immediate past president. “We were able to remain in ‘good standing’ with the State Auxiliary, and we will be receiving our Gold Award of Excellence at the District 1 meeting in April. The state of Newman Regional Health Volunteers is strong.”
2022 not only brings a group of new officers, but the Hospital Auxiliaries of Kansas voted at their Sept. 2021 business meeting to officially change their name to Hospital Volunteers of Kansas. Though not required, Newman Regional Health’s Auxiliary chose to follow suit and voted in Oct. 2021 to change the name of their organization to Newman Regional Health Volunteers.
With the change to the organization’s name, rebranding for the Newman Regional Health Volunteers has included a revised logo. The new logo symbolizes giving hearts and willing hands.
“The heart of a volunteer is never measured in size, but by the dedication to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Lynn Lang, president. “Our volunteers continue to show there is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer. I am honored to serve as the President of Newman Regional Health Volunteers. We look forward to working with everyone in 2022.”
For more information about the Newman Regional Health Volunteers, visit newmanrh.org/volunteers or call 620-343-6800 ext. 22525 for Deborah Storrer, Volunteer Coordinator.
