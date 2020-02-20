The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas released a statement Thursday morning regarding the recent announcement that the Detroit Reman plan would shut down by the end of the year.
"Our thoughts and concerns are with the Emporia Detroit Reman employees and family members," read the statement. "(Tuesday) we met with representatives from Daimler Trucks North America Aftermarket Solutions regarding the closing of the Emporia Detroit Reman operations by year's end."
RDA members learned the downsizing would be a phased reduction in stages, beginning in second quarter 2020, to be completed before the end of the fourth quarter 2020. Currently, Detroit Reman has more than110 employees.
(Wednesday) morning community representatives from the City of Emporia, Lyon County, Emporia State University, Flint Hills Technical College, Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas, Senator Jeff Longbine, and Representative Mark Schreiber met to discuss the transition of the Detroit Reman employees.
• Detroit Reman plant has a significant economic impact on our region through direct employment.
• Detroit Reman and its employees contribute significantly to the overall quality of place, through their community with donations and volunteers throughout the community.
• The Emporia area, which goes beyond the boundaries of Emporia and Lyon County, has supported Detroit Reman with the assistance of industrial revenue bonds, equipment loans, tax abatements and street improvements.
• Let it be known that the Emporia community will support and partner the re-employment of the employees.
• We are working with all local and state resources to develop an information packet for education, and for future employment opportunities.
• With the historically low unemployment rate, our local employers are seeking employees.
• On Nov. 4, 2019, Simmons Pet Foods announced its transition of wet pet food manufacturing operations in Pennsauken, New Jersey, to its Emporia facility, which will begin in second and third quarter 2020.
Lyon County Commissioner Dan Slater attended the special meeting, he said during Thursday morning's action session. He echoed the sentiment that the county will help in whatever way possible, that right now his concerns are with the plant's employees.
"It's a done deal; it can't be undone," he said. "But there are other jobs available, so that's a good thing."
