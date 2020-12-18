Bernard J. Green, of Emporia, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Sunflower Care Center in Emporia. He was 95.
He served in the Navy and was a career Mail Carrier and Postal Supervisor for the USPS in Emporia.
Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
