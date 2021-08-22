Emporia State University has joined other Kansas universities offering incentives to students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The incentives are offered as part of the #VaxToNormal program, the university announced Friday.
Every enrolled student who receives a vaccine will receive a $250 spring semester and be entered to win prizes for ESU scholarships and gift certificates to the Memorial Union Bookstore and Starbucks. Students will also be entered into a grand prize drawing to receive one of 10 $3,500 spring scholarships.
Students who are already vaccinated can submit proof of vaccination to receive their $250 spring scholarship and enter into the grand prize drawing.
"If you are not yet vaccinated and want your scholarship and a chance at the Grand Prize, you must receive your final shot by Oct. 4," the university said. "You’ll have to move fast — you’ll need a first dose of Moderna no later than Sept. 3 or Pfizer no later than Sept. 10, and then be diligent to follow up with your second dose by Oct. 4. The single-dose J&J vaccine also qualifies."
Proof of vaccination should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 4 and all students enrolled in at least one credit hour is eligible. Students graduating in December will have the scholarships applied to their current bill.
The grand prize drawings will be announced Oct. 8. Questions can be directed to vpsa@emporia.edu.
For ESU employees, the university has announced a $300 incentive to get vaccinated. Employees who are already vaccinated are eligible for the incentive.
Final shots must be administered and proof of vaccination needs to be submitted by Oct. 4.
The university stated that all employees who get vaccinated will have $300 applied to their Nov. 12 paycheck.
Employees who are taking classes from Emporia State University will only receive the $300 incentive and are not eligible for the student incentives. Additionally, student employees are not eligible for the faculty and staff incentive.
Employees with questions about the incentives can reach to humres@emporia.edu.
(1) comment
Good plan, Hornets! Stingers up!
