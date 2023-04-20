Sharon Hudson, 78, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at her home in Emporia, Kansas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia, on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Father Carter Zielinski, Celebrant. Cremation will follow with inurnment in Crawford Cemetery, Crawford, Nebraska. The Rosary will be recited at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Thursday April 20, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. The family will receive friends following the Rosary.
Sharon Kay Moody was born December 23, 1944 in Crawford, Nebraska, the daughter of Jim and Caroline (Wasserburger) Moody. Sharon was united in marriage with Michael Hudson on September 4, 1967 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, Crawford, Nebraska. Through the years, Sharon was blessed to live in several states with her family due to Mike’s career. In 1999, she settled in Emporia, Kansas to be closer to her daughter and family. Nothing was more important to Sharon than her family and friends she had along the way. She was an avid gardener and reader.
Survivors include her two children, daughter, Rachel (Tim) Duncan, Emporia, Kansas, son, Jeff (Glenda) Hudson, Enumclaw, Washington; and five grandchildren, Hannah, Seth, and Natalie Duncan and Piercen and Morgan Hudson; former husband, Mike Hudson, Emporia, Kansas; sister, Barb Moody Richards, Crawford, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Rich Neal, Quinlan, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Jo Wermers, Norma Jean Neal, and Jeanette Parsons; and brother, Gordon Moody.
A memorial has been established for Saint Jude’s Children Research Hospital, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
