Lyon County's active COVID cases dropped closer to double-digits, Wednesday afternoon, even as a higher numbers of positives and two more deaths were confirmed.
Ninety-one new positives and 100 recoveries brought active cases to 103, numbers not seen since October. Overall, 3,283 cases have been recorded in the county since March, including 3,121 recoveries and 59 deaths. There are four death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Eight people are currently hospitalized.
The report came as Gov. Laura Kelly prepared Wednesday to get the first of two COVID-19 vaccine shots while some top Republican officials passed — for now — because not all health care workers and nursing home residents have received theirs.
Kelly designated herself and 10 other state officials as eligible to start vaccinations this week in an effort to protect state government's "continuity of operations" during the coronavirus pandemic. The others are the lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, insurance commissioner and Kansas Supreme Court chief justice and four Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
But the legislative leaders and GOP Attorney General Derek Schmidt said they would wait. Most of those Republicans said they didn't want to jump in line ahead of health care workers, nursing home residents or other vulnerable Kansans.
The state's vaccine distribution plan calls for first giving shots to health care workers, nursing home workers and nursing home residents, then first responders and other essential workers. State officials aren't expecting all adults to have access to shots for several months.
"We should not be giving politicians access to scarce vaccine doses until vulnerable Kansans have been protected," incoming Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said in a statement.
Kelly planned to get her first shot Wednesday evening at a Kansas National Guard armory in Topeka. Her decision to make shots available early to state officials came after her staff said repeatedly she would wait until "her turn."
Kansas Department of Health and Environment data showed the state averaged 1,821 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 33 additional COVID-19 deaths a day for the seven days ending Wednesday.
The University of Kansas Health System might need until the end of March to vaccinate its 14,000 health care workers, according to spokeswoman Jill Chadwick. And about one-third of the roughly 6,000 health care workers in Douglas County in northeast Kansas have been inoculated, said Charlie Bryan, business systems analyst with the local health department.
The state health department added 6,371 coronavirus cases since Monday to the state's pandemic tally, bringing it to 222,433, or one for every 13 of the state's 2.9 million residents. The department added 193 deaths to the state's tally, to bring it to 2,741, or one for every 1,063 residents.
