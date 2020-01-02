Blood drive
The American Red Cross Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Be the lifeline patients need. To make a life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
People who donate blood now through Jan. Sunday receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
Volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs
The first volunteer workday of 2020 at Pioneer Bluffs is 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The day begins with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. As we work to celebrate and preserve the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills, people of all talents and abilities are needed and appreciated.
The workday will conclude with a free lunch of black-eyed peas. Those interested in volunteering can just show up, contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Stanton Circle at the
Burlington Senior Center
Enjoy an evening of music 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Burlington Senior Center, 202 Neosho St. Stanton Circle featuring Ron and Patty Reed and Steve Adams will perform. Bring a covered dinner to share for a potluck dinner. Free-will offering. Everyone is welcome to enjoy fellowship, music, food and dancing.
For more information, call 785-231-4446.
Little Stingers Dance Clinic
The Emporia State University Stingers Dance Team will offer a clinic for children ages preschool - grade 8 from 9 a.m. - noon Jan. 11 at the HPER building.
Dancers will learn a routine to perform at the halftime of the Lady Hornets basketball game at 1:30 p.m. the same day at White Auditorium. Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Proceeds from this clinic go towards helping the newly reinstated university dance team to attend its first-ever national dance competition.
Register online at tinyurl.com/littlestingers.
Meet Alastair Heim
Enjoy cookies and crafts with children’s author Alastair Heim from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Lyon County History Center. Heim has written books such as “The Great Puppy Invasion,” “Hello, Door,” and “No Tooting at Tea.” The free program is for children preschool - 8. The first 50 families will receive an autographed book.
Sponsored by Emporia Public Library, Lyon County History Center, Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, Mobilizing Literacy and the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center.
Cornhole and chili
Harry & Lloyd’s 2nd Annual Indoor Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook-off starts 2 p.m. Jan. 11 in downtown Americus.
This will benefit the North Lyon County Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items along with clean or new coats, gloves, socks, etc. will be accepted through Jan. 11 at the restaurant. Fill the Harry & Lloyd’s Bus with donations from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 11. Donations will be picked up if needed.
Participate in one or both events, payouts to winners. For more information, call 620-443-5066.
Superbowl II
The Girl Scouts’ 2nd Annual Superbowl at Flint Hills Lanes is 1 - 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Come out dressed in your best “SuperFAN” or Super Bowl attire. Prizes will be awarded throughout the party for various plays and the best dressed SuperFAN. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun. Cost is $20 and includes bowling and shoes. Register by Jan. 18 on UltraCamp.
For information, call Gwen Harris: 342-3609 or harrisgwen1976@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.