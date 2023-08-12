The Chase County Leader News
MATFIELD GREEN — The timeless allure of Patsy Cline’s music takes center stage as Pioneer Bluffs presents an enchanting evening of melodies and memories. Local singer and performer Kim Coslett, along with her band, is set to bring Patsy Cline’s spirit to life at the historic Flint Hills ranch near Matfield Green.
“I have always been fascinated with Patsy Cline,” shared Kim Coslett in a written release. “Patsy never simply sang a song, she put herself into the music. Each song held a real connection to her personally.”
Audiences can anticipate an immersive experience, where Cline’s essence will resound through every note. Coslett and her band will perform Patsy’s greatest hits while delving into the stories behind the songs, weaving in biographical insights and historical context.
This captivating performance is also a fundraising endeavor, aimed at supporting forthcoming music programs at Pioneer Bluffs. The event’s cost stands at $50 per person, with half of the fee being a tax-deductible contribution.
The event unfolds at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Expect drinks and light appetizers. The soul-stirring journey through The Music of Patsy Cline commences at 3 p.m., set in the loft of the historic barn at Pioneer Bluffs.
“To me, that’s what singing is about. It’s about putting everything you have into every lyric,” Coslett said. “It’s the only way to get a real connection with your audience. You want to draw them in... so they become part of the story that the songs have to tell.”
Reservations for this evocative event are strongly recommended. They can be conveniently made online at https://pioneerbluffs.org/event/the-music-of-patsy-cline-2/ or by sending a check to Pioneer Bluffs at 695 KS Hwy 177, Matfield Green, KS 66862. For additional information, reach out to Executive Director Christie Reinhardt at Christie@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
Pioneer Bluffs, a distinguished nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich heritage of Flint Hills ranching. Nestled within a National Register Historic District, the ranch is situated 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177. To discover more about Pioneer Bluffs, visit https://pioneerbluffs.org/ or follow their updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pioneerbluffs.
