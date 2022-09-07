William Elwood “Bill” Stutesman passed away August 31, 2022 after a brief bout with cancer. Bill was born October 3, 1939, in Hartford, KS to Clyde Elwood and Beulah Elizabeth Germann Stutesman. Bill graduated from Lebo High in 1957 where he helped start the FFA chapter.
He and Ronna Lee Kness were married July 8, 1960 in the First Presbyterian Church in Osage City. To this union, four children were born. Bill was a jack of all trades, best known as a farmer, truck driver and mechanic. Bill and Ronna owned second hand stores in Osage City and Burlington.
When Ronna moved to the nursing home in 2018, he faithfully visited and fed her until recently when he became sick. He moved to the nursing home August 24 to join Ronna to be together again.
Bill was active in the Burlington Senior Center and Coffey County Council on Aging for more than 15 years, serving as president on both boards. His lifelong love of music led him to organizing the monthly potlucks, which included live entertainers for all to listen and dance to.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ronna; two daughters, LaDonna Stutesman of Emporia, and Shelly (Ron) Dean of Red Boiling Springs, TN; two sons, Bill Jr (Christine) of Olathe, and Charlie Stutesman of Manhattan; nine grandchildren, Kristopher, Courtney and Jesse (Vickie Hess) Stutesman, Evan, Micayla and Stephanie Stutesman, Emery (Corrina) Stutesman, Aaron and Edward Dean; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Devon, Colin, Ariana, Emily, and Zachary; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ebony. Two brothers also survive, Frank (Sandy) Stutesman of Burlington, and Gene (Cheryl) Stutesman of Madison, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Glenn Stutesman.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, KS.
The family will meet with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 9, at Jones Funeral Home.
Memorial Contribution may be made to the Burlington Senior Center or Coffey County Cancer Support Group and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
