Lyon County received special recognition from Gov. Laura Kelly, Thursday morning, after the county received nearly $400,000 in cost share funds for a bridge repair project.
The $399,000 cost share funds will help the county remove the existing deck and guardrail and construct replacements and new approaches on Bridge No. FAS 50, located on Road Z near the Hartford Quarry.
Kelly said the project represents important improvements in Lyon County.
“Congratulations to Lyon County for receiving $399,000 in the latest round of cost share funding,” the governor said in a written release. “By working with our local partners to invest in our communities, our cost share program is improving road safety, mobility, and helping recruit new families and businesses to our state. This project is proof that when we work together to make smart, innovative investments in our foundation, all Kansans see results.”
A component of the Kelly Administration’s 10-year, bipartisan transportation plan, the cost share program is designed to help rural and urban areas advance transportation projects to improve safety, support job retention and growth, relieve congestion, and improve access and mobility. Lyon County was among 30 transportation construction projects selected for the Spring 2021 cost share recipients.
According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, the bridge is routinely used by local businesses and drivers accessing nearby towns and major highways. He said construction plans have already been developed and the county hopes to open bids and start construction soon.
KDOT Economic Development Programs Manager Michelle Needham said 117 communities have requested more than $103 million in funding for cost share transportation dollars during the fourth round of the program.
“KDOT was impressed with how this round of cost share projects hit markers for economic development, safety and community support,” said Needham. “Recognizing the need to support economic recovery, KDOT and our cost share partners are working collaboratively to expedite delivery on selected projects.”
KDOT is investing $21 million in this cycle of cost share with recipients contributing a combined total 50/50 match of $21 million, a total of $42 million in funding through state and local partnerships. The agency took advantage of 2020 federal coronavirus relief funds by doubling the available cost share funding for this round. Selection criteria was adjusted to consider hardships caused by the pandemic and points were added to communities that endured above-average economic loss.
