Four people were arrested on illegal drugs and weapons charges Friday afternoon according to a written release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh said around 2:57 p.m Lyon County Deputies and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at an apartment located at 807 Mechanic St.
"Tristin Fetters, 22 years old of Emporia, Cierra Albright, 23 years old of Emporia, Lisa Price, 39 years old of Council Grove, and Allen Larson, 44 years old of Manhattan, were all arrested and confined for illegal drugs and weapons charges," the release said.
Official charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney's Office.
