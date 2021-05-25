The Emporia Gazette
Applications are now open for the 2021 Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Healthcare Scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to area students who are furthering their education in the healthcare field.
Areas of study include pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, nursing and applicable non-clinical healthcare fields. Students graduating high school or those attending an accredited Kansas university, community college or technical college and are pursuing a degree and/or certification leading to a health related career are encouraged to apply.
For more information, contact Scholarship Chair Cynthia Paul at cindypaul78@gmail.com or 620-481-9926, or Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer at dstorrer@newmanrh.org or 620-343-6800 ext. 22525.
Applications will be accepted through July 9.
