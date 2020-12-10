A proposed sun farm in Lyon County is one step closer to approval after a meeting of the Lyon County Planning and Appeals Board, Wednesday evening.
Board members unanimously approved the plan, which would develop a one megawatt sun farming facility on property owned by 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative in the 2700 block of Road M. The property is about six miles northeast of Americus.
The Lebo-based cooperative is one of 12 Kansas Electric Coops partnering to develop 800 miles of Sun Farms across the state with Today’s Power, Inc.
County Zoning Director Sam Seeley said the board was "very positive" about the project.
"This would allow for more options in generating and providing electricity during peak months," he said. "It improves the infrastructure in the county."
Seeley said the next step in the process is taking the request before the Lyon County Commission for approval. The date is not yet set.
Seeley said the board also began its annual review of Plan ELC, with board members suggesting edits which will be discussed in the coming months.
"We will release more information about public meetings and information as becomes available," he said. "If anyone has comments or information they would like the board to see please contact the Zoning offices."
Lyon County Zoning can be reached at 620-341-3471.
