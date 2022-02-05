Howard Duane Laws, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Presbyterian Manor with his daughters surrounding him. Duane was born on July 30, 1936 on a rural Hartford farm, the son of Howard and Hazel (Johnson) Laws. Duane attended Hartford schools and then transferred to Lamont in high school where he met Beverly in 1953. They were married at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia on February 12, 1955. She passed away on November 19, 2021. He was a farmer and had a Grade A dairy. After he quit the dairy business, he drove a semi truck for Wilson Brothers from Hartford and continued to farm until they retired from farming in 2018. After selling the farm they moved to Emporia to be closer to their daughters.
Duane was a former member of The Flint Hills Antique Power Association where he enjoyed driving his tractors in parades. In earlier years he participated in tractor pulls at various county fairs. Duane took great pride in maintaining the farm and was known for his meticulous mowing alongside the road and highway. He and Beverly grew their yearly corn patch that they shared with family and friends. They were also generous with sharing produce from their garden.
He is survived by his four daughters, Ann White and Gaylene (Ken) Robinson of Emporia; Jill (Jon) Cook of Topeka; Samantha (John) Gilligan of Olpe; and his special grandson, Spencer Wells of Emporia. He is also survived by his siblings, Wilma (George) Hancock of Midland, Texas; Lois Krahenbuhl of Topeka; Robert Laws of Jackson, Michigan; Mary Miller of Emporia; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his wife, Beverly; son, Gary; brothers, James and Ray; and his parents, Howard and Hazel Laws.
Cremation is planned. Visitation services will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10 am-12 pm at the Hartford Community Center. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12 pm at the community center as well. Memorial contributions to Journeys Incorporated can be sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Inurnment will be at the Hartford Cemetery at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.