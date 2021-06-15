Delbert Leewayne Wilks, 76, of
Junction City, passed away Tuesday, June
8th, after suffering complications from
a stroke.
Delbert was born in Garden City,
Kansas on November 11, 1944, to Helen
Marie (Winters) and Henry Allen Wilks.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the
Cuban Missile Crisis & Vietnam War.
After being Honorably Discharged, he married Janet L. Webb in
1966. They had two children together, Anthony and Michelle.
After Janet’s death in 2002, he was united in marriage to Janet
Ruth Young on May 15, 2004, at the University Christian Church,
Manhattan. He was a member of the Junction City Nazarene
Church. Delbert worked for Home Depot as well as being a real
estate developer and a master electrician.
Delbert is survived by his loving wife, Janet R. Wilks of the
home; his son, Anthony L. (Beth) Wilks, of Kansas City, MO;
his daughter, Michelle L. (John) Sawko, of Scranton, PA.; a
stepdaughter, Kim H Davies, of Junction City; a stepson, Robert
H (Kathy) Berthaume, Jr., of Chapman; 8 grandchildren, 4 greatgrandchildren.
Delbert is preceded in death by his parents; a
brother, Vern; and his first wife, Janet L. (Webb) Wilks.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 18th
at Junction City Nazarene Church in Junction City, KS with
Pastor Mark Hatcher officiating. The family will greet friends
at the church when a lunch buffet will be available from 11:00
AM until service time. Burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery in
Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the American
Heart Association.
Send your condolences to the family at the funeral home
website, irvinparkview.com.
