Five arrests have been made in relation to the Sept. 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila in Emporia.
On Sept. 6, 2017, Avila was found deceased inside of a burned car at Road 160 and Road T east of Emporia near the Neosho River.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Emporia Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal made arrests throughout the morning Wednesday at various locations in Emporia and Tulsa, Okla. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also assisted with the arrests.
Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., was arrested at approximately 4 a.m. He was booked into the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa County.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 5:45 a.m. Armando Nunez, 20, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Alan Alanis, 19, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m. Jovan Pecina, 22, of Emporia, was arrested at approximately 10:50 a.m.
Cornejo-Campoverde, Nunez, Alanis and Pecina were booked into the Lyon County Jail.
"We were very happy to make those arrests today and move on to the next phase of bringing justice for this case and for the family of Jesus," said Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope.
All five suspects were arrested for murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Cope was unable to comment on the details of how the investigation unfolded to lead to these arrests, but did acknowledge that it has been a complex case.
"This was a complicated case and there was thousands and thousands of pieces of electronic evidence that were needed to sift through," he said. "Through the partnership with Kansas Bureau of Investigation, fire marshals, Emporia Police Department and the sheriff's office, we were finally able to bring this case to a level that could be prosecuted through the Lyon County Attorney's Office."
Formal charges are pending. The case will be prosecuted by the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
"Just continue to keep the family of Jesus Avila in our thoughts and prayers as we move forward and get closer to hopefully some closure for this terrible crime," Cope said.
