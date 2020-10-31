Special to The Gazette
World War II contains millions of stories, for it affected millions of lives. A Time for Tears, the newest book by Emporia publisher, Meadowlark Press, examines three—André from Soissons, France; Daniel from Topeka, Kansas; and Rachel from Paris—caught in a tangle of events and emotions.
“Opportune describes the publication of A Time for Tears by Jerilynn Jones Henrikson. Now more than ever, we, as a society, can recognize “man’s inhumanity to man” and make conscious decisions to avoid duplicating history. If you respect those who have courage and are willing to make sacrifices for the benefit of others, you will appreciate this historical WWII fictional account of children and adult Jews in France who faced extreme conditions,” writes Carmaine Ternes, Librarian, Author, and Presenter.
Henrikson has lived her life loving the rolling Flint Hills of East Central Kansas. The far horizons, changing seasons, and fascinating wildlife of this expanse of prairie have inspired her stories and defined her sensibilities. Most of her writings are designed to appeal to the very young with clever rhymes and engaging situations featuring this place as background. This story is a departure.
Listening to her father’s experiences and remembering his return from WWII raised questions that, with time, grew into a demanding desire for answers. What was the impact of this War on children her own age who found themselves in the middle of conflict? When she began to feel parallels developing in our current political world echoing the situations that brought about that war 75 years ago in Europe, she felt compelled to write this story. The book, a result of research, memories, and imagination, is designed to inform Young Adult readers of today about this terrible Time for Tears.
For more information on the book, please see www.meadowlark-books.com. Henrikson will be selling and signing books at Emporia First Friday, November 6, 5:00-9:00pm, as the featured artist for Granada Coffee Company.
