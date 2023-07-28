Charles Douglas Peterman passed away on July 25, 2023 to join his Heavenly Father. He was born on December 22, 1948 in Emporia, Kansas to Charles Orlin and Mary Ann Krueger Peterman.
He spent his primary school years in Burlington, Kansas, moving to Lyndon, Kansas in 1962 and graduated from Lyndon High School. He graduated from Capitol City Barber College in 1967 and was a Barber for more than fifty-four years. He and his wife, Marikay started their own business, “Hair It Is” in 1967 and worked together the rest of their careers.
He loved activities in the outdoors, including snow skiing, sailing, fishing and hunting. Marikay participated in numerous big game hunts with him.
Most of all he loved being with his family.
In 1969 he married his high school sweetheart, Marikay Miller in her church at Vassar, Kansas. They celebrated fifty years of marriage in March of 2019. They started their married life together in Topeka, Kansas and joined Faith Lutheran Church that same year, where they have continued to be members.
He is survived by his wife, Marikay Miller Peterman; son, Charles Matthew Peterman (Molly), their children: Grace Elisabeth and Charles Jones Peterman; daughter, Megan Ann Maze and her children: Bauer Andrew and Norah Ann Maze; two sisters, Debra Lynn (Dan) Gobel and Dara Denise (Mike) Lowry; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 10 am, followed by memorial services at 11 am on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church. Private inurnment will be held at Vassar Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church 1716 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66604 or Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc., PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for Doug’s family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
