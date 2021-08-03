Steven Ray Hudson of Emporia died on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Flint Hills Care Center. He was 60.
The son of Wilber and Evelyn Gilbert Hudson and Wilson Camron was born on February 28, 1961 in Emporia, Kansas. Before becoming disabled he worked in construction, cement work and trash services.
He is survived by: sisters, Jane Merranda of California, Glenda Speakman of Windom, Kansas, Rhonda Hageman and Joyce (Leonard) Rouse of McPherson, Kansas; brothers, Darrell (Sharyl) Harris of Hamilton, Kansas, and John (Mary) Cubit of Garnett, Kansas; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and an aunt and uncle, Thelma and Walter Hudson of Odessa, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gary Carrell and James Hudson; many aunts and uncles and a few cousins.
He was cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
