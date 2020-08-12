USD 253, the Lyon County Health Department and the Emporia Recreation Commission have diligently worked through the implications of holding the RecXtra after-school care for our district elementary school families.
The safety and health of the children of our community is of paramount importance to us all.
Upon extensive review, we have collectively put the RecXtra after-school program on hold and will reevaluate as circumstances improve.
Shalla Bennett
Emporia Recreation Center Marketing Administrator
