Holiday nuts! No, I don’t mean your relatives or consumer madness.
I mean the time of year when we always had that bowl of unshelled nuts on the coffee table with a hand cracker and picks. I guess no one worried about anyone putting their eye out because they were ubiquitous.
The gift baskets at the grocery had all kinds of fresh fruits with nuts tucked into every curve and crevice. The mixed nut bags had nuts that simply could not be shelled, like macadamia and Brazil. We tried anyway. If you hit a Brazil nut with a hammer at just the right angle, you could get into all kinds of trouble.
My mother, brother and I would go tromp through the woods to find pecan groves — they kind of run wild in Arkansas — and gather up nuts by the bucket-full. While John and I cracked and picked, Mom inspected our work (NO shells) and made things, from barbecued pecans to cheese logs to pies.
After all of that, I don’t complain (too much) about the cost of shelled pecan halves. Or walnuts. Especially not macadamia and Brazil nuts.
I wanted to make some seasoned nuts for Christmas gifts this year and tried out several recipes. One from Taste of Home was called a “Prize Winner” and I’m sure it was, but I had to tweak it a bit before I would give it a ribbon.
Here it is! Quick, simple, tasty and made at home with love. That’s all we really need for Christmas, right?
Let’s get cooking.
V V V
Murphy’s Gone Nuts Mix
1 cup pecan halves
1 cup walnut halves
1 cup cashew halves
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 - 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 egg white
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
In a large container, mix together the three nuts. Add the cranberries and break apart any clusters to evenly distribute them. Set aside
In a small container, stir together the brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and salt. I used my best cinnamon from Penzey’s (I am spoiled): depending on the strength and qualities of your cinnamon you may want to use just a pinch less than one teaspoon.
In a third container, separate the egg white from the yolk, reserving the yolk for another purpose, and whisk until frothy.
Cover a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Pour the egg white over the nuts and use a spatula or large spoon to stir and toss the nuts until they are evenly coated.
Sprinkle the seasoned sugar over the nuts and again stir and toss until evenly coated. Pour the mix onto the prepared baking sheet and use the spatula to spread it out into an even layer. There can be gaps, but there should not be clumps so the egg white cooks properly.
Bake 18 — 22 minutes n the oven. The nuts should be browned but not burned. Remove to a rack to cool (easy with the parchment paper).
Once cool, gently break into pieces and store in an airtight container at room temperature. Your seasoned nuts will last 12 - 15 days, longer in the refrigerator, but only if no one tastes them. Once the lid is off, I give you three days tops.
The sugar is integral to making this work and is also a reason to not stir the nuts halfway through baking. It needs to form the bonds necessary to make everything hold together. If you use too much sugar, or white sugar, you run the chance of liquefaction followed by burning: Not tasty.
The original recipe called for peanuts instead of cashews, but I like my peanuts all by themselves and my father loved cashews. Christmas meant cashews in our house. There isn’t any reason not to try different combinations of nuts, or for that matter, dried fruits and spices.
Finally, I had been saving metal coffee cans (Andy likes Café Bustelo espresso) so I washed them up, wrapped them in paper, filled them with nuts and put a bow on top for several special people in my life — hand deliveries and by mail. Happy Homemade Holidays.
