EHS senior forward Hector Hernandez was named first-team Centennial League along with four other Spartans who received league honors Thursday. Hernandez, who earned second-team all-league honors as a junior in 2019, finished the 2020 season as EHS' leading scorer.
Joining Hernandez in receiving league honors was junior Kaden Nguyen, the midfielder who emerged as a driving force in EHS attack this fall to earn a spot on the league's second-team. Receiving honorable mention acclaim were junior Kevin Rios, sophomore Rudy Bedolla and freshman Edwin Maciel.
The Spartans finished the season with a record of 7-8-1 this fall.
