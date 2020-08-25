Emporia’s restaurants are often diverse. However, Hussain Almukhtar wanted to provide a food service that he could not find in Emporia that well represented his home cuisine — Middle Eastern food.
So, he started the Middle Eastern Food Service in mid-July.
Almukhtar is a graduate student at Emporia State in his second year of earning a Master’s of Science degree in Instructional Design and Technology. He completed his undergraduate studies at ESU in Dec. 2018 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business, focusing in information systems. On his Facebook page is a link to his website, which was a project for one of his classes.
“The website, which I made with the help of my major in Instructional Design and Technology, gave me the idea to start a business,” he said. “And to have a real experience in a restaurant alike since I don’t have the ability to open a restaurant, so I started my home business.”
His website showcases more traditional Middle Eastern foods, but right now he only makes falafels and beef shawarma.
“At the moment, I only have two current recipes,” he said. “One [is] falafel and the other one is beef shawarma. The falafels are kind of vegan. Shawarma is basically beef seasoned with different herbs.”
However, his ultimate long term goal is to open a professional cooking academy that offers different courses in different cuisines around the world, not just Middle Eastern food.
For right now, he is just focused on that cuisine.
“I’m focused right now on Middle Eastern food because I’m from the Middle East and have experience. Of course, I gained this experience living abroad,” he said. “This is an instinct that everybody has when they move to another place. They try to feel [at] home.”
Almukhtar cooks everything by himself, but he has expressed that it’s not always easy to do. Fortunately, his wife tries to help him by making sauces and preparing salads on the side.
One of his other goals is to open a restaurant, but he cannot just yet.
“At the moment, I can’t open [up a] restaurant. I hope that I can open [up] a small restaurant that I can spread my recipes and people can get to know this cuisine much better,” he said. “I’ve been here for six years now and I haven’t been able to find a good restaurant that can represent my home cuisine. So, I started doing this. People, like my customers, like to try to encourage me to open a restaurant. Once they try my food, they ask ‘Why you don’t open a restaurant?’”
He expressed an appreciation for the community’s support so far.
To order, visit www.facebook.com/Middle-Eastern-food-in-Emporia-101937371610418.
