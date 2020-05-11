Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, reporters at The Gazette were contacted about an unconfirmed report of a drive-by shooting on the 300 block of Sunnyslope Street in Emporia.
In a community-based group on Facebook, locals engaged in a conversation about police blocking the street off around a house marked with caution tape in that location.
A reporter investigated the block shortly after being notified of these posts, but the scene was cleared by that time.
The Gazette has reached out to the Emporia Police Department and will update with more information as it becomes available.
