Special to The Gazette
ALMA — Volland will open its next exhibit, Women’s Work II : Liza MacKinnon | Shin-hee Chin, on March 25, with an opening reception the following Saturday, April 1 from 1 - 4 p.m.
Materials and processes that are often associated with women unfold in novel ways in this exhibit. The two artists tell stories of women who have similarly evolved in their own era, influencing their culture with their work.
Liza MacKinnon creates historical costumes fashioned from paper maps, diplomas, and other paper ephemera that reveal the woman she is sculpting. The half scale 3-dimensional figures stand alone and invite closer inspection of traditional fiber techniques such as embroidery and hand sewing. A selection of life-size children’s dresses (made of paper) add a bit of whimsy and unpredictability to the exhibit.
MacKinnon is a self-taught taught mixed-media artist and arts educator. Located in Lawrence, KS, she has shown her work across the country, and her pieces appear in many private collections. Six are on permanent display at the Dallas Public Library and the Lucas Grassroots Art Center. Recently awarded a fellowship at the International Women’s Study Center in Santa Fe in 2024, Liza looks forward to expanding to full scale adult garments made from the historical archives of the Acequia Madre House.
Material choices play a central role in Shin-hee Chin’s work, as well. Appropriating a Korean dress, a Japanese kimono, or a blanket, each collage is cut, ironed, pasted, and stitched from recycled fabric. She also uses sumi ink, acrylic/oil paints, various papers, and calligraphic techniques.
“I attempt to carve out what I proudly call a feminine territory in which the voices of effaced and silenced women reverberate,” Chin said. “For that purpose, I utilize needle, thread, and fabric to call into question the deep-seated bias that women’s work is menial, marginal and undesirable. I convert the conventional ‘feminine’ activity of needlework into a useful medium for the making of art.”
Shin-hee Chin was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. She earned a BFA and MFA from Hong-Ik University. Shortly thereafter, she immigrated to the United States with her husband and raised two children while earning her MA in Fiber Arts from California State University at Long Beach. As an educator for 19 years, Chin has taught drawing, painting, color theory, and mixed media at Tabor College in Kansas. She was elected as Distinguished Faculty at Tabor College in 2008 and she received the Clarence R. Hiebert Excellence in Teaching Award, Tabor College in 2020.
Enjoy light refreshments served and free admission during the artist reception.
The Volland Store is locatd at 24098 Volland Rd., Alma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.