One point of advice that was hammered home to us in veterinary school was not to do any work in the clinic that does not require a DVM. Otherwise, only do surgery, medicine, prescribing, etc. If you don’t need a veterinary license to perform a task, that work should be done by veterinary technicians or hired help you have trained.
It was supposed to give you more time to practice medicine, not to become a groomer. It sounds good, but it doesn’t work out that way. My favorite teacher in the clinic at K-State was an older gentleman. He came back to teaching after he retired from practice. He had a different view. A client can’t always tell how good a job you do.
They can’t watch your surgical technique. Or know your thought processes when you are trying to diagnose an illness. But they can judge what they see. And one of the most obvious visuals is the nails. He also threw in ear cleanings and other maintenance items, but he really made sure every dog we saw had its nails groomed if possible. That meant trimming and filing. We still try to do that.
The sad reality is some dogs will not let you touch their feet. To try sends them into a manic fit of panic which includes wild flailing, gnashing of teeth, urinating everywhere, emptying their colon on everything and everyone in the room, expressing anal glands on the floors, walls, and us. In those cases, we only try once. Next time we refuse, or go straight for sedation or anesthesia. A nail trim for that type of dog runs $100-200. It isn’t worth the injury inflicted on the patient or our team. So please, work hard at home handling your new pup’s feet so they will let you — or us — trim the nails. It makes all the difference.
He also made us clean the glands of most dogs.
A groomer may be able to externally squeeze out some of the material, but for a proper cleaning, you have to glove up and do a rectal. Only then can you assess the gland properly. Every animal we treat has anal glands. They are located at 4 and 8 o’clock if you are looking at the rectum of the animal.
The odorous material produced by the glands can be anywhere from smelly to toxic waste. Animals like skunks and ferrets can spray their glands for obvious defensive reasons. Dogs’ glands also produce pheromones, creating an odor specific to that dog. It is why dogs smell each other’s butts. It is a way of identification.
They also express them when they are scared, excited, or aggressive. Dogs and cats commonly develop cancer in the gland. The more common condition, though, is for the gland to become infected. Besides being painful, these glands have to be treated gently.
They can abscess and swell until there is a lot of pressure in the gland. We once had a large shepherd in our bathing tub. The groomer had noticed the touchiness of the dog around its rear end. She hollered at me to come take a look before she got it out of the tub.
My young assistant that day was a college student in pre-vet at ESU. She wanted to gain as much experience as she could as my helper, and eagerly asked to come observe the dog. It had a very swollen perineal area on the right side of the rectum. I put on a glove for examination. My main concern was to determine if the gland was infected. I needed to feel it to know if it was solid or full of liquid. For a good visual, you have to pick up the tail.
Now, this alone can put pressure on the glands. My helper did not know that. She was unable to control her curiosity and poked her head around my arm right as I lifted the tail. It was a huge abscess. By picking up the tail, the gland ruptured a stream of pus and blood as big around as my thumb. It shot straight at her. A direct hit in the face that splattered up into her hair.
I knew she would be a great veterinarian, which she now is, when she looked at the groomer and me and calmly said, “please leave.” We did, while she ripped off her smock and jumped into the dog tub. I’m not sure how many times she soaped up her hair, but she left early and showered again at home.
Lesson learned. We never squeeze an anal gland without a towel draped over the dog’s rear end to stop unexpected spray.
I’ve been practicing for nearly forty years. I let the younger veterinarian and technician here handle the tough stuff now. The delicate surgery. Radiographs. Lab tests and difficult cases. I’m now the nails-and-anals guy.
I’m OK with that. Nothing gives me a better high than to trim nails that are way overgrown. The dogs walk better and their feet don’t hurt. The owners leave happy, and tell me they will be back in two months.
Everybody needs to be good at something, and this is my calling as I look at the end of a career. Something I can continue for a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.