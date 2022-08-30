My favorite fall sport is revving up: football!
Part of the fun is getting together with friends before the game and cooking up a tailgate picnic, even if all you have is a portable table, you just park the grill at one end, ice chest of drinks at the other and have a great time visiting and reminiscing.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chicken legs – it’s not hard to come up with the main dish, so here are some fun sides to share with your tailgate buddies or home watch parties.
Let’s have fun out there and let’s get cooking!
Back in 2006, a friend shared this recipe. I had forgotten about it, which is a shame because it’s a really good side or even a dip. It would make a heck of a Frito pie, too.
JOSH’S COWBOY BEANS
2 large cans of Bush’s Best bold and spicy beans
2 Tablespoons yellow mustard
2 Tablespoons ketchup
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 cup yellow onion, chopped
Cayenne and red pepper to taste
Brown and drain the beef and combine everything in a sauce pot or crock pot. Heat thoroughly and serve nice and hot. It’s really good.
While you are working with yellow or white onions, why not wrap a few in foil to grill?
Peel a yellow onion, slice a bit off the top and use an apple corer to make a hole in the middle. Drop in a cube of chicken (or beef) bouillon and fill it up with butter. Wrap the whole thing in foil and leave it on the grill for about 30 minutes. It’ll be so sweet and juicy!
Here is something for the vegetarians or those watching their cholesterol, that is packed with flavor.
MURPHY’S BLACK BEAN CAKES WITH KEY LIME PEPPER MAYO
2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed well
2 Tablespoons salsa, plus more for serving
2 Tablespoons diced green onions
3/4 cup diced red bell peppers
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves
1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs (or Panko)
3 large cloves garlic
2 teaspoons chipotle hot sauce
Tortilla Chip Breading:
1 1/2 cups finely crushed tortilla chips
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Key Lime Pepper Mayo:
1 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 teaspoon fresh key lime juice
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
Salt and pepper
Make the mayonnaise first so the ingredients can come together. Combine everything in a bowl, season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until needed.
Combine the beans, salsa, green onions, peppers, cilantro, breadcrumbs, garlic, and chipotle sauce in a large bowl and mix well, mashing up the beans. I like using Panko crumbs because they are so fine, but you can also pulverize regular breadcrumbs in a food processor.
Make 12 small patties (about 2 inches wide by 1 inch thick) and roll them in the tortilla breading.
Heat a couple of teaspoons of canola or olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry the patties in batches until golden brown and heated through.
The process is to put your cake on a plate, smear on a dollop of salsa and then plop a dollop of pepper mayo on top of that. Buns optional.
Top with some freshly chopped cilantro and a twist of key lime. Very tasty; Just a little spicy — touchdown!
