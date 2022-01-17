Steven Lee Allen, 66, Burlington, Kansas, passed

away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Coffey County

Hospital, Burlington, Kansas.

Steven was born August 11, 1955 to William B. and

Barbara LeMae (Muller) Allen at Forbes Air Force

Base, Topeka, Kansas.

He is preceded in death by his father, William B.

Allen; grand-parents, Roy J. & Edith C. Muller, Marvin

(Sr.) and Effie Mae Allen; aunts, Virginia Smith, Cora

Nelle Muller, & Leota Allen, and uncles, Marvin Allen,

Jr. & LeRoy Muller.

Surviving are his mother, Barbara Muller Allen

Forrester, Kiowa, Oklahoma; sister, Rhenda Crippen

(Jamie), Kiowa, Oklahoma; cousin, Lee Charles Muller;

aunt, Wanda Dart (Gary); nephews, Curtis Dunham,

Steven & Craig Brecheisen, and many cousins.

Steven lived at KNI in Topeka for about 20 years,

moved to Hartford, Kansas for 15 years and had lived

in Burlington the last 21 years. He worked at COF in

Burlington, Kansas. Steven loved listening to music

and ballgames on his radio. He was disappointed if he

didn’t get a new one for Christmas or his birthday. He

was a joy to be around and loved to just be with people

and hear them talking. He liked to stay at the motel so

he could go swimming in the summer. He was a proud

participant in the Special Olympics participating in the

softball throw among his events.

Funeral services were held at the Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Friday, January 14,

2022 at 2:00 P.M. The service was conducted by Rev. Jay

Hale, First Baptist Church, Burlington, Kansas. Burial

followed in the Americus Cemetery, Americus, Kansas.

The family greeted friends one hour before the service.

The family requests no flowers. Contributions to

Special Olympics may be sent in care of the funeral

home; PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.

