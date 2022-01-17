Steven Lee Allen, 66, Burlington, Kansas, passed
away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Coffey County
Hospital, Burlington, Kansas.
Steven was born August 11, 1955 to William B. and
Barbara LeMae (Muller) Allen at Forbes Air Force
Base, Topeka, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his father, William B.
Allen; grand-parents, Roy J. & Edith C. Muller, Marvin
(Sr.) and Effie Mae Allen; aunts, Virginia Smith, Cora
Nelle Muller, & Leota Allen, and uncles, Marvin Allen,
Jr. & LeRoy Muller.
Surviving are his mother, Barbara Muller Allen
Forrester, Kiowa, Oklahoma; sister, Rhenda Crippen
(Jamie), Kiowa, Oklahoma; cousin, Lee Charles Muller;
aunt, Wanda Dart (Gary); nephews, Curtis Dunham,
Steven & Craig Brecheisen, and many cousins.
Steven lived at KNI in Topeka for about 20 years,
moved to Hartford, Kansas for 15 years and had lived
in Burlington the last 21 years. He worked at COF in
Burlington, Kansas. Steven loved listening to music
and ballgames on his radio. He was disappointed if he
didn’t get a new one for Christmas or his birthday. He
was a joy to be around and loved to just be with people
and hear them talking. He liked to stay at the motel so
he could go swimming in the summer. He was a proud
participant in the Special Olympics participating in the
softball throw among his events.
Funeral services were held at the Roberts-Blue-
Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Friday, January 14,
2022 at 2:00 P.M. The service was conducted by Rev. Jay
Hale, First Baptist Church, Burlington, Kansas. Burial
followed in the Americus Cemetery, Americus, Kansas.
The family greeted friends one hour before the service.
The family requests no flowers. Contributions to
Special Olympics may be sent in care of the funeral
home; PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
