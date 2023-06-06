The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Senior Center has announced an expansion of its charitable gaming programming, starting this Saturday.
The senior center will now offer two games of Bingo per week, starting with the addition of a 4 p.m. game on June 10, at the center located at 603 E. 12th Ave. in Emporia.
In addition to expanding this program to two games per week, guests who may have a visual or hearing impairment gain an opportunity to enjoy playing a fun game with their friends and family — digitally.
Digital tablets offered begin at $30 minimum per person for 27 faces per game — or three triples. The advanced technology offers a chance to win a minimum payout of $30.
Additional paper games, including paper specials may be purchased separately. The Center will continue to offer a 50/50 raffle, pull tabs and early bird specials.
Regular business hours are 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday
Doors open for Tuesday night Bingo at 5:30 p.m. for concessions. Sales begin at 6 p.m and games begin at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Doors open for Saturday Bingo at 2:30 p.m. for concessions. Sales gegin at 3 p.m. and games start at 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
For further information, please call 620-343-3160 or by emailing director@emporiaseniorcenter.org. Find more information on their Facebook Page or Website at www.emporiaseniorcenter.org
