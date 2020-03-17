Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Emporia State University faculty, staff and students received an email about transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the school year.
The email read, in full:
"March 17, 2020
"Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,
"It’s another day and another email about campus changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate your patience as we work through the different situations that arise from each decision, whether made on campus or at the state and federal level. We also appreciate the questions you have asked because they have helped guide our efforts.
"Based on federal and state guidance, Emporia State has modified some actions announced earlier and made additional decisions as we move forward.
"Remote/online courses through the end of the semester. Emporia State will use remote learning for classes through the end of the spring 2020 semester. We will not return to face-to-face classes before the semester ends on May 8, the last day of finals.
"Several of you have asked about performance-based or lab-based courses. You will receive communication from your instructors about how each of your courses will operate. We anticipate that you will all apply yourself just as you would in a classroom setting. Regardless of how courses are structured for the remainder of the year, you will receive full credit for completed courses, provided you meet your instructor’s class requirements.
"NEW INFO — Corky’s Cupboard. To continue supporting temporary food assistance to those who need it, pre-packed bags of food are available in the Student Wellness Center, 250 Southeast Morse Hall, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will need to present their student ID at the front desk. They will be limited to one bag of food per week.
"Counseling Services. We are working hard to set up virtual counseling. In the meantime, we can use telephone calls with any ESU student to support transition planning, case management and referrals and to monitor existing clients. Students who need to reach a counselor should call the office at 620-341-5222 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A counselor will call them back within two hours.
"May 2020 Commencement. Following CDC guidelines, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has prohibited all public or private mass gathering of 50 or more people into May. Because of this, Emporia State will cancel all commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 8 and 9. This includes the nurse pinning ceremony.
"We know how very disappointing this is for our graduates and their families. We are exploring alternate methods to celebrate your academic achievements in meaningful ways and will communicate details when we have them.
"Students living in residence halls. Because all classes will be provided remotely, Emporia State is closing its residence halls for the remainder of the semester. This process will begin Saturday, March 21, and end Wednesday, April 1. There are opportunities for international students or students in exceptional situations to remain in the hall. Residential Life will communicate directly with these residents.
"All students living in the residence halls will receive an email from Residential Life with information about how to move out of the halls. Do not come to campus to move out until you have received this communication. All moves must be coordinated with Res Life.
"Housing and Dining Refunds. Emporia State plans to refund room and board on a prorated basis to students who live in the residence halls. We are working on a process for the refunds now. Once that is in place, the refunds will be deposited into student accounts. The funds will be applied to any balances in the account before being refunded to the student.
"Residential Life will communicate more information to residents as we move through this process. Information also will be added to the ESU COVID-19 website.
"Working From Home. Supervisors will communicate with employees about working remotely. Emporia State will continue to operate with limited workers on campus until further notice. As the situation evolves or as work needs change, some employees on campus may transition to working remotely and vice versa. Information Technology will be sending additional information by email.
"Staying Informed. Check the official emporia.edu/covid19 website for the most recent communication and FAQ information.
"We know you understand that these decisions are not easy to make. Although we would love to see a campus full of students, faculty and staff laughing and studying together and hanging out in the Memorial Union, we cannot have that wish for the rest of the spring 2020 semester if we want to do everything we can to keep our campus community healthy.
"Sincerely,
ESU Executive Policy Group"
