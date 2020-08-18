Leo James “Jim” Siebenaler, 88, Olpe, Kansas, passed away at Holiday Resort, Emporia, on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Jim was born on the family farm near Olpe, Kansas on July 25, 1932, the son of Jacob “Jake” and Barbara (Brown) Siebenaler. He married Jackie Mitchell on February 14, 1957 in Elkhart, Kansas. She passed away on September 1, 2013. Surviving family members include sons, James, Olpe, Kansas, Jay, Liberal, Kansas, and John, Emporia, and several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, brothers; Nick and Jerry, and sister; Elizabeth.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas, the Knights of Columbus, Brinkman-Price Post #342, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and he had been active as a volunteer with the Olpe Fire Department.
He was a farmer throughout his lifetime and had also worked in several positions at the Panhandle Eastern Pump Station at Olpe, including heavy equipment operator and Pump Station Operator.
It was Jim’s wish to be cremated. Private family services at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Olpe, Kansas will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be left for the family online at the funeral home website;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.