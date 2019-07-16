The United Way of the Flint Hills announced Tuesday that it is accepting applications for non-profit organizations to become United Way Community Partners.
Non-profit organizations from Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee and Woodson counties are invited to apply to be a United Way Community Partner, if their programs fall into one of the following funding focus areas:
• Helping children and youth succeed
• Strengthening and supporting families
• Promoting self-sufficiency
• Building vital and safe neighborhoods
• Supporting vulnerable and aging populations
Organizations interested in seeking funding from the United Way and whose work aligns with the mission and focus areas of the United Way of the Flint Hills are invited to submit a letter of interest. More information, including the application, can be found on the United Way’s website, www.uwfh.org. Interested organizations may also contact Executive Director Jami Reever at 620-342-7564.
The deadline for submitting the application is Aug. 9.
