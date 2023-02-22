States will soon resume eligibility reviews for Medicaid and and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), CareArc said this week.
CareArc said that this means "some folks with Medicaid or CHIP could get kicked off those programs," but not to worry because there are options.
"First, make sure your contact information is up to date with your state," the health center said. "They need to be able to reach you about your Medicaid or CHIP coverage."
Consumers are advised to keep an eye on the mailbox for letters about coverage and whether or not they need to complete a renewal form to see if they still qualify. If you do, make sure to fill our your renewal as soon as possible to avoid gaps in coverage.
"If you or your family member no longer qualify for Medicaid or CHIP, there's still hope," CareArc said. "You can check out Marketplace plans through HealthCare.gov. These plans are affordable — four out of five enrollees can find plans that cost less than $10 a month! — and comprehensive, covering things like prescriptions, doctor visits, urgent care, and hospital stays."
You will need to include all your household and income information when you apply for Marketplace coverage, and be sure to get in touch with your state Medicaid office or visit Medicaid.gov for more information about renewal. You can also call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596 to get all the details about Marketplace coverage. TTY users can call 1-855-889-4325.
