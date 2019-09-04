It’s time for the 20th annual Fall Dream Ride in the Flint Hills.
Suzan Barnes is again coordinating the Friday through Sunday event this weekend at the Clover Cliff Ranch near Elmdale.
With assistance from Ernie Rodina of Better Horses Radio, activities kickoff Frida as check-in is throughout the afternoon.
Camping is encouraged, but there will be no electrical hookups, with a limited number of pens for horses.
“We’ll have free Purina horse feed, and water is available, but horse owners must bring hay,” Rodina said.
Supper will be at Barnes’ Grand Central Hotel and Grill in Cottonwood Falls, with musical entertainment to follow.
Registration continues Saturday morning as breakfast burritos and fresh fruit are to be served.
Safety on the trail is to be reviewed by trail boss Rex Buchman, before first portion of the ride begins at 9:30 a.m.
Barbecue brisket is on the dinner menu at the Clover Cliff Pavilion, with horse clinics throughout the afternoon.
Entertainment featuring Savanna Chestnut highlights the steak supper and trimmings prepared by chef Mark Burkdoll.
Better Horses Hall of Fame inductees will be honored by Rodina before a program by Geff and Dawn Dawson.
Cowboy church Sunday morning is at 8 o’clock, with breakfast at 8:30. The morning ride in the Flint Hills begins at 9:30, and is to be completed at about noon.
Registration and information are available from Barnes at 620-273-6763, or susan.barnes@sbcglobal.net.
