David R. Hovious, 70, of Lebo, Kansas died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
David was born August 22, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas son of Francis Loy and Marjorie Frances (Cossairt) Hovious. On December 7, 1968 David married Cheryl Kendall in Burlington, KS. They would become the parents of two children, Lisa and Jeff. David worked nearly 30 years for Didde Web Press in Emporia, Kansas working his way up to Plant Superintendent. After the closing of Didde, he went on to work at Jostens in Topeka, Kansas as the Bindery Supervisor for 8 years. David retired due to health issues in 2012.
David’s hobbies included gardening, reading Tom Clancy and John Grisham novels, cooking and trying new recipes. He was a handyman, able to repair most anything. David enjoyed classic cars and watching The Antiques Roadshow as well as KU Basketball. But mostly, he enjoyed spending time with and attending the sporting events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Hovious; and brothers, Timothy Hovious, and Francis “Skip” Hovious Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Lisa (Lance) Jacob of Burlington, Kansas; five grandchildren, Allison (Paul) Thomsen of Gridley, Kansas, Samantha Jacob of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Cooper, Grant, and Burke Hovious of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; five great grandchildren, Emma, Eli, Owen, David, and Nora Thomsen of Gridley, Kansas.
Other survivors include: sisters, Sue Hovious of Yates Center, Kansas, Kathy (Bruce) Haughton, Jeanie (Margarito) Solano, Kelly (Mark) Davidson, all of Burlington, Kansas; and brother, Michael (Alice) Hovious of El Dorado, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 7-8 pm Monday, July 5, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. A private family graveside service will be at the Patio Garden in Memorial Lawn/Maplewood Cemetery in Emporia. Pastor Joe Tuttle will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
