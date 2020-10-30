After gaining approval from members of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas last week, Dynamic Distribution’s proposed warehouse expansion was revisited by city commissioners, Wednesday.
Dynamic Distribution — which is classified as a separate business entity from Dynamic Discs, LLC — is setting its sights toward moving into the soon-to-be-vacated Detroit Reman building at 840 Overlander St. The 81,000 square foot space would be used to consolidate Dynamic Distribution’s current warehouse operations at 3601 W. 6th Ave., additional storage containers and a separately-leased warehouse into one facility.
In the coming weeks, the City of Emporia will vote on providing Emporia Enterprises with a partial cash contribution to help facilitate the sale of the original 3601 W. 6th Ave. property. Emporia Enterprises will also borrow a portion of the cost, which is expected to total approximately $650,000. The nonprofit would then own, manage and immediately list the warehouse for sale.
“This year has been a weird year for everybody,” Commissioner Rob Gilligan said. “But obviously, any company that is seeing growth … and making a commitment to say, ‘We will look at every opportunity we can to stay in Emporia,’ when I know that you received multiple offers to leave is really important. I think the community needs to know and understand that [Dynamic Discs] has a commitment to Emporia and long-term growth here.”
No formal action on the expansion was taken by commissioners, Wednesday. The current proposal is conditional on Dynamic Distribution submitting the city with documentation outlining an approved bank loan for the 840 Overlander St. purchase.
During the meeting, commissioners also reviewed the city’s existing insurance policy with Hays Companies, finding a decrease in projected costs for the coming year. While the city initially planned for a potential premium increase of up to 20%, numbers should end up falling closer to 1.7% according to new projections.
Any excess budgeted funds will be placed in a reserve fund which covers incidents expanding “above and beyond” the scope of Emporia’s insurance plan. Commissioners hope to reserve up to $2.2 million in total for the fund, with the initiative slowly reaching the goal over the last three years.
On the county side, commissioners authorized a couple of road-based purchases during a meeting consisting mostly of executive sessions, Thursday morning.
The board unanimously approved a $251,000 consulting services agreement with Alfred Benesch & Company to perform the county’s biennial bridge inspection next year, allocating $100,000 of the total from the Road and Bridge fund and the remaining costs from the Special Bridge Fund.
Commissioners separately allocated $10,000 to BG Consultants for a preliminary engineering report for planned shop expansions to the county’s Highway Department located at 500 S. Prairie Street. A timeline for the project — which also includes the construction of a new storage building — remains to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.