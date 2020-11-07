A new exhibit celebrating diversity has opened at the Lyon County History Center.
"Celebrate Diversity Through the Eyes of a Child" features artwork created by Walnut Elementary School kindergarteners. Each piece of art is a representation of what diversity looks like to that child.
Kindergarten Teacher Tina Barrett said the Kansas social studies curriculum for kindergarten focuses on developing a sense of self. Part of that includes creating a self portrait.
"In a self portrait the student is able to use art to express how they see themselves in the world," she said. "One of the social studies standards states that societies are shaped by ideas and diversity. Self portraits lend themselves to teaching about diversity. We learned that we are all different. Some of us have brown eyes, some have blue. Some of us like chocolate, some like gummy bears. Yet, we all have something special to offer the world."
Students created self portraits and also completed short interviews that are attached to their portraits. Barrett said the interviews are surprisingly insightful.
"It is amazing to see things from the perspective of a 5-year-old," she said. "Their view is so simple yet so profound. One student summed it up today: When asked, 'What would you want to teach grown ups about how you should treat people who are different?' The student said, 'You should love everyone, no matter what!' I agree."
Barrett said the opportunity to display the artwork publicly came about thanks to a conversation with Emporia First Friday co-Founder and Trox Gallery and Gifts Owner Kaila Mock. Barrett said she wanted some advice on inspiring her students to think "beyond the classroom." After some conversations, Mock helped Barrett connect with Lisa Soller at the Lyon County History Center.
"Lisa did a Google Meet with the kids to talk to them about what it means to create an exhibit," she said. "She has been amazing. I want the kids to be inspired so that one day when they are older they feel safe to take the risks to let their voices be heard."
Barrett said she hopes the exhibit serves as a reminder that differences are what make people beautiful.
"I think this last year has been rough on everyone," she said. "We have seen riots, isolation, and plenty of scary news. I think we want to inspire people to love and value others. We are all united in our need for love and acceptance. Truly we are all different, but just like in the art work, our differences are what make us beautiful."
"Celebrate Diversity Through the Eyes of a Child" is on display in the Lyon County History Center Preston Gallery, located at 711 Commercial St., through Dec. 6.
The history center is open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday.
