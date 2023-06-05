UPDATE: All four children have been located safely. The suspect is now in custody.
SHAWNEE COUNTY — An Amber Alert has been activated for four children in Topeka, the Topeka Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Au'Vae Riley, 12, Da'Avien Riley Jr., 10, Tyrell Riley, 7, and Aunila Riley, 5, are considered to be in immediate danger. All four children have black hair and brown eyes.
They are reportedly with their mother, Dontresha Thomas, a 5'1" and 110 pound Black woman last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.
The suspect left 2105 S.E. Swygart in Topeka, traveling in an unknown direction in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia. The Kansas temporary tag is C953627.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect or the suspect's vehicle.
Other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.
